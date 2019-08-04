Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Carried by offense to 10th win
Ray (10-7) picked up the win in Saturday's 18-7 rout of the Nationals, allowing four runs on six hits over five innings while striking out five.
It wasn't the most effective outing from the southpaw, but the D-backs offense backed Ray with five runs in the first three innings and didn't slow down from there. He'll take a 4.03 ERA and 178:58 K:BB through 134 innings into his next start Friday, on the road against the Dodgers.
