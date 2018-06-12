Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Cleared for rehab stint

Ray (oblique) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Visalia on Tuesday, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.

Ray came through Monday's bullpen session with no issues, clearing the way for him to embark on a rehab assignment. Seeing as he's been sidelined since the end of April with an oblique strain, the left-hander will likely need to make multiple rehab appearances before being cleared to rejoin the Diamondbacks. That said, if all goes well during his rehab assignment, a return before the end of June isn't out of the question.

