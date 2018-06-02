Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Completes another bullpen session
Ray (oblique) threw a bullpen session Friday and is expected to throw off a mound again Monday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Ray was cleared for mound work earlier this week, but only threw fastballs in his first session. The particulars of Ray's session Friday aren't known, but it's believed that he incorporated more breaking pitches this time around. He'll likely use his full repertoire Monday in what could be his final session before he resumes facing hitters in live batting practice.
