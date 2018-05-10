Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Completes pool workout

Ray (oblique) performed shoulder-strengthening exercises and worked out in a pool Wednesday, Doug Padilla of MLB.com reports.

While it's good to see that Ray isn't completely shut down from working out, he'll need to resume baseball activity in some capacity before being considered remotely close to a return from the 10-day disabled list. He'll miss his second straight turn in the rotation Saturday against the Nationals, with the Diamondbacks expected to promote one of Troy Scribner, Taylor Clarke or Jake Buchanan from Triple-A Reno to make a spot start that day.