Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Confirmed as Sunday's starter

Ray (back) will start Sunday against the Brewers, Zach Buchanan of The Athleticreports.

Ray is set to return when first eligible from the injured list after battling back spasms. He's thrown at least two bullpen sessions since being sidelined, but will not require a rehab outing. For the season, Ray owns a 3.99 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with 187 strikeouts across 142 innings.

