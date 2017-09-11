Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Continues dominance in win over Padres
Ray (13-5) earned the win over the Padres on Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 12 over six innings.
Ray has been as dominant as ever since his return from a concussion; this was his third straight double-digit strikeout performance, and he now has a ridiculous 45:6 K:BB over 25.1 innings since his activation. The lefty has also been stingy with the long ball, allowing just four homers over 38 innings so far in the second half. He's been one of the great stories of the baseball season. Up next: a road matchup with the Giants.
