Ray tossed five no-hit innings in Friday's intrasquad game, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Ray got up to 76 pitches with his fastball regularly hitting the mid-90s. "The stuff was overpowering at times and the secondary stuff was together," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "I couldn't be more happy with what he did." The manager's comments echo what catcher Steven Vogt said earlier in the week when asked by Steve Gilbert of MLB.com about the most impressive pitchers in camp. Vogt didn't hesitate in raving about Ray.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Makes camp debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Works four innings Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Throws B game•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Tries out new mechanics•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Gets just shy of $10 million•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Double-digit strikeouts again•