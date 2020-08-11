Ray allowed six runs on seven hits and three walks over 3.2 innings Monday, striking out six batters in the win over Colorado. He did not factor in the decision.

Thanks to a productive day by Arizona's offense, Ray avoided the loss despite the rough outing. He allowed a solo homer to Trevor Story in the first inning and was sent to the locker room after allowing four runs through 3.2 innings. Unfortunately for his ERA, two more runners came across to score that he left on base. The 6-foot-2 lefty owns an ugly 10.59 ERA and a 23:14 K:BB across 17 innings. Ray will look to get back in the win column against the Padres at home Sunday.