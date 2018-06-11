Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Could begin rehab assignment Thursday

Ray (oblique) is hoping to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Visalia on Thursday, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.

Ray threw another bullpen session Monday, and if he checks out OK in the coming days, he'll be cleared to begin a minor-league rehab stint with the Rawhide later in the week. Given his extended absence -- he's been sidelined since April 29 with an oblique strain -- Ray will likely need to make multiple rehab starts before the Diamondbacks feel comfortable bringing him off the shelf. Barring any setbacks, a return before the end of June is certainly still on the table.