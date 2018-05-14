Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Could throw bullpen session soon

Ray (oblique) threw from about 60 feet off flat ground Saturday, the Associated Press reports.

Ray is expected to extend his distance over the next few days before being cleared to resume mound work. While Ray seems to be taking tangible steps forward in his recovery from the strained right oblique, the Diamondbacks have yet to unveil a target date for the the lefty's return.

