Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Could throw bullpen session soon
Ray (oblique) threw from about 60 feet off flat ground Saturday, the Associated Press reports.
Ray is expected to extend his distance over the next few days before being cleared to resume mound work. While Ray seems to be taking tangible steps forward in his recovery from the strained right oblique, the Diamondbacks have yet to unveil a target date for the the lefty's return.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Back to throwing Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Completes pool workout•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Dealing with Grade 2 strain•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: To DL with oblique strain•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Likely bound for DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Departs with oblique strain•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...