Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Could throw off mound Thursday

Ray (oblique) is scheduled to undergo a follow-up MRI on Tuesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

If the MRI reveals that Ray's Grade 2 right oblique strain is healing as anticipated, the lefty will likely be cleared to throw a bullpen session Thursday after being limited to flat-ground tossing thus far in his rehab. Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen recently stated that he doesn't anticipate Ray to be ready to come off the 10-day disabled list until mid-June, so Matt Koch and Clay Buchholz should both be in store for a couple more turns through the rotation while Arizona waits for the southpaw to return to full health.

More News
Our Latest Stories