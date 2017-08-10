Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Could throw simulated game Saturday

Ray (concussion) could throw a simulated game over the weekend if he feels good again Friday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Ray has been steadily progressing in his rehab, and if things continue to go smoothly, he will face live hitters for the first time since landing on the 7-day DL. Manager Torey Lovullo has said that he "feels strongly" that Ray will require a minor-league rehab start before rejoining the big-league rotation, Jack Magruder of FanRagSports.com reports, but there should be a clearer idea about that following his Saturday session. In the meantime, Anthony Banda is set to take his turn in the rotation Thursday against the Dodgers, and would continue to fill in for Ray should the 25-year-old require a minor-league tune-up.