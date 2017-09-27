Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Cruises to easy win Tuesday
Ray (15-5) picked up the win over the Giants on Tuesday, allowing two unearned runs on three hits and two walks over five innings while striking out five.
The Arizona offense, and J.D. Martinez in particular, staked Ray to an 8-0 lead after two innings, allowing him to take it easy and throw only 80 pitches (50 strikes) while still earning the win. Zack Greinke is set to start the NL Wild Card Game for the D-backs next Wednesday, but if they advance to the NLDS, Ray should be well rested when he takes the mound for Game 1.
