Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Dazzles in return from DL
Ray (3-0) got the win Wednesday, tossing six shutout innings with six strikeouts, two walks and two hits allowed against the Marlins.
Making his first start in nearly two months after dealing with an oblique issue, Ray was terrific in this one. The lefty attacked hitters with first-pitch strikes to 16 of the 21 batters he faced, and he's now struck out 51 over just 33.2 innings this season (13.6 K/9). With Clay Buchholz (oblique) landing on the DL, Ray was forced to come back a bit earlier than initially planned and was lifted after 83 pitches Wednesday, but he figures to be able to go deeper going forward as he continues to stretch out. He'll take a 4.01 ERA into Monday's start against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Activated and starting Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Set to return Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Another rehab start coming Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Strikes out nine in rehab start•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Set for second rehab outing•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Struggles in rehab turn•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...