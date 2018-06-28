Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Dazzles in return from DL

Ray (3-0) got the win Wednesday, tossing six shutout innings with six strikeouts, two walks and two hits allowed against the Marlins.

Making his first start in nearly two months after dealing with an oblique issue, Ray was terrific in this one. The lefty attacked hitters with first-pitch strikes to 16 of the 21 batters he faced, and he's now struck out 51 over just 33.2 innings this season (13.6 K/9). With Clay Buchholz (oblique) landing on the DL, Ray was forced to come back a bit earlier than initially planned and was lifted after 83 pitches Wednesday, but he figures to be able to go deeper going forward as he continues to stretch out. He'll take a 4.01 ERA into Monday's start against the Cardinals.