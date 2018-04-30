Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Dealing with Grade 2 strain
Ray was diagnosed with a Grade 2 oblique strain, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Ray was placed on the disabled list Monday due to the injury. Manager Torey Lovullo said that it's unknown when Ray will be ready to return at this point in time, so a timeframe will begin to take shape as his rehab gets underway. It remains to be seen who the Diamondbacks will call upon to replace Ray in the rotation, but Triple-A Reno starters Braden Shipley, Kris Medlen, Taylor Clarke and Troy Scribner are the presumable favorites to get the nod to join the big club.
