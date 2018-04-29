Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Departs with oblique strain
Ray exited his start Sunday against the Nationals with a strained right oblique. He allowed one hit and struck out two across 1.1 innings before departing.
The Diamondbacks aren't expected to provide another update on Ray's conditioning until sending him in for an MRI, but the injury looks like something that could result in him missing time beyond Sunday. The lefty immediately recognized the effects of the injury in the second inning, motioning for a trainer to come and check him out after throwing a pitch to Matt Wieters. If Ray requires a trip to the disabled list, the Diamondbacks would likely have to delve into the minor-league ranks for a rotation replacement, with Triple-A Reno starter Braden Shipley probably representing the top in-house candidate to fill the void.
