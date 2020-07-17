Ray allowed one run on one hit and didn't walk a batter while striking out nine over six innings in Wednesday night's intrasquad game, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Other than allowing a solo home run by Trayce Thompson, Ray was dominant once again. He's been dialed in during summer camp, allowing just one run with three walks and 17 strikeouts over 11 innings. After the game, the left-hander discussed the changes he's made, including a slimmed down physique, a revamped delivery and shorter arm action. "It's definitely something that I worked on to try to be more - to have something that's more repeatable," Ray said of his shorter arm stroke. "That was something that allowed me to get in the same spot in my delivery time after time and be consistent." Ray is expected to serve as the Diamondbacks' No. 2 starter in 2020, with his season debut expected July 25 against San Diego.