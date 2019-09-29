Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Double-digit strikeouts again

Ray struck out ten over six innings while allowing four runs on eight hits and three walks in a no-decision versus the Padres on Saturday.

Ray allowed a two-run homer to Manny Machado and a solo shot to Luis Urias in the contest. The southpaw matched his career high for innings pitched with 174.1, during which he's accumulated a personal-best 235 strikeouts with a 4.34 ERA and 1.34 WHIP. Ray will also finish the year with a 12-8 record.