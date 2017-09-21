Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Escapes with no-decision Wednesday

Ray was tagged for five runs on five hits -- including three home runs -- and five walks over 4.1 innings Wednesday but was able to escape with a no-decision in a 13-7 win over the Padres. He struck out six.

It was a wild night in Petco Park, as the two teams combined for a stadium-record nine homers, and Ray had served up only two long balls total in his prior six starts and 34 innings, so don't read too much into the ugly stat line. The lefty's final start of the regular season is scheduled for Tuesday at home against the Giants.