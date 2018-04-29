Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Exits early Sunday
Ray left Sunday's game against the Nationals with a strained right oblique.
Ray left the game with an oblique strain after allowing one hit and striking out two across 1.1 innings. He motioned for the trainer immediately after throwing a pitch to Matt Wieters in the second inning and proceeded to leave the game. An update on his status should be released following the conclusion of Sunday's matchup.
