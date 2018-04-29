Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Exits early Sunday

Ray left Sunday's game against the Nationals with a strained right oblique.

Ray left the game with an oblique strain after allowing one hit and striking out two across 1.1 innings. He motioned for the trainer immediately after throwing a pitch to Matt Wieters in the second inning and proceeded to leave the game. An update on his status should be released following the conclusion of Sunday's matchup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories