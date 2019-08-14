Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Exits with trainer
Ray (undisclosed) was removed from Wednesday's game against the Rockies with an apparent injury, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Ray tossed one warmup pitch prior to the third inning before exiting with a trainer. Prior to exiting, the lefty allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out two in two innings.
