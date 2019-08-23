Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Expects to be activated Sunday

Ray (back) expects to come off the injured list and start Sunday against the Brewers, Russell Dorsey of MLB.com reports.

Ray threw a bullpen session Friday without issue, and that was apparently all he and the Diamondbacks needed to see before deeming him ready to return to action. Barring any setbacks, Ray will occupy a spot in Arizona's rotation the rest of the way as they try to earn a Wild Card berth.

