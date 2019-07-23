Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Fans 10 in win

Ray (9-6) picked up the win against the Orioles on Monday, giving up three earned runs on eight hits over six innings, striking out 10 and walking one in a 6-3 victory for the Diamondbacks.

Ray tossed a quality start for the third time in his last four outings, while also racking up double-digit strikeouts for the fourth time this season. Ray's 3.95 ERA and 1.31 WHIP aren't especially impressive, but the left-hander has once again proven to be a solid source of strikeouts, as he's now fanned 162 batters in 123 innings, putting him on track to surpass his career high of 218 if he can maintain his current pace.