Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Fans 10 in win
Ray (9-6) picked up the win against the Orioles on Monday, giving up three earned runs on eight hits over six innings, striking out 10 and walking one in a 6-3 victory for the Diamondbacks.
Ray tossed a quality start for the third time in his last four outings, while also racking up double-digit strikeouts for the fourth time this season. Ray's 3.95 ERA and 1.31 WHIP aren't especially impressive, but the left-hander has once again proven to be a solid source of strikeouts, as he's now fanned 162 batters in 123 innings, putting him on track to surpass his career high of 218 if he can maintain his current pace.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Strikes out seven in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Fans eight in seventh win•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Fans eight in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Allows four runs in loss to Giants•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Allows four runs in loss to Giants•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Strikes out nine in tough loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...