Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Fans 11 in no-decision

Ray allowed four hits and three walks while striking out a season-high 11 over 5.2 scoreless innings in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-innings win over the Rays.

Ray was long gone by the time Wilmer Flores singled in the winning run in the 13th inning, but he was the early star for the Diamondbacks. Ray kept the Rays off balance with his slider and worked around any potential trouble while lowering his ERA to 3.30 over eight starts. This was the sixth time he's allowed three or fewer runs. Ray is projected to make his next start Monday at home against the Pirates.