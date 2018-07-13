Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Fans eight in loss
Ray (3-2) took the loss Thursday, allowing two earned runs over 5.1 innings. He struck out eight while giving up three walks and five hits.
The Diamondbacks didn't give Ray any run support aside from the one run in the first inning, but it still wasn't the lefty's sharpest outing. His command was off as he threw just 62 of his 102 pitches for strikes. Ray's three walks marked his seventh start with at least three free passes allowed. The silver lining to Ray's start Thursday was that he kept the ball in the yard in Colorado after giving up five long balls in his last two outings. He'll make his next start after the All-Star break.
