Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Fans eight in seventh win

Ray (7-6) picked up the win Friday, giving up one run on two hits and two walks over 6.1 innings while striking out eight in a 4-2 victory over the Cardinals.

The lefty continues the roll he's been on since the beginning of June. In his last eight trips to the mound, Ray has delivered six quality starts while striking out at least eight batters in each of them, posting a 4.10 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 63:21 K:BB through 48.1 innings over that stretch. He'll look to stay sharp in his next outing Wednesday, on the road against the Rangers.