Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Fans eight in win

Ray (6-6) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and five walks over six innings. He struck out eight in the 4-2 win over the Rockies.

Ray was strong but also a bit wild, as Saturday marks the fourth time he's issued five free passes in a game this year. It's still one of the better starts of the year for the 27-year-old. He lowered his ERA to 3.96 with the one-run performance, and he takes a 1.35 WHIP and 137:54 K:BB into his next scheduled start, which is expected to be on the road versus the Cardinals on Saturday.