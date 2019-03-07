Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Fans eight Wednesday
Ray allowed three runs on three hits and struck out eight Wednesday against the Brewers.
Ray allowed a pair of home runs, but both he and manager Torey Lovullo looked beyond the runs. The left-hander told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic that he was pleased with his fastball command and the crispness of his curveball and slider. His manager echoed those sentiments. "Even though he gave up that two-run homer, I thought it was easily one of the best outings we've seen from a starting pitcher this year," said Lovullo. They can afford to look past the home runs in spring, but Ray allowed 1.4 HR/9 in 2018, a couple of ticks above the league average 1.2.
