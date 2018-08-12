Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Fans six in no-decision
Ray gave up two runs in five innings Saturday but didn't factor into the decision. He gave up four hits, walked two and struck out six Reds.
The southpaw has allowed two or fewer earned runs in three of his last four starts -- and has struck out at least six in eight of nine since returning from the disabled list. Ray's 4.83 ERA and 4.6 BB/9 say some work is still needed, but he's at least providing patient shareholders with the strikeouts that tantalized many to heavily invest in him this past preseason. For late-season chasers of that category, he could make an excellent trade target.
