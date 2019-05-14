Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Fans six in win

Ray (3-1) tossed five innings Monday, yielding two runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks while earning the victory over Pittsburgh. He struck out six batters.

After giving up a pair of runs in the first frame, Ray settled in and kept the Pirates under control while his offense gave him plenty of support. It was his fourth straight outing with at least six strikeouts despite him not finishing the sixth inning in any of those starts. The 27-year-old will carry a 3.14 ERA into Sunday's home matchup against the Giants.