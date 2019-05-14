Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Fans six in win
Ray (3-1) tossed five innings Monday, yielding two runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks while earning the victory over Pittsburgh. He struck out six batters.
After giving up a pair of runs in the first frame, Ray settled in and kept the Pirates under control while his offense gave him plenty of support. It was his fourth straight outing with at least six strikeouts despite him not finishing the sixth inning in any of those starts. The 27-year-old will carry a 3.14 ERA into Sunday's home matchup against the Giants.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Fans 11 in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Gets win against Rockies•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Seven K's in first win•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Fans four in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Bailed out by bats•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Pulled after five-plus•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the season already a quarter over, it's time to consider rescue strategies for under-performing...
-
FBT Podcast: Most added; prospects
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we talk about the mazing run of Hyun-Jin Ryu, some interesting...
-
Are these 12 SP surprises legit?
Praying that waiver find of yours is legit? Scott White breaks down 12 of the most surprising...
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...