Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Favorite for Opening Day nod

Ray looks like the top candidate to start the Diamondbacks' season opener March 29 against the Rockies, Owen Perkins of MLB.com reports.

Ray is certainly a worthy candidate for the Opening Day nod after making his first All-Star team and posting a 2.89 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 162 frames last season, but the expected assignment is due in large part to Zack Greinke (groin) remaining slightly behind schedule in his preparation for the start of the season. With Greinke having been limited to just two Cactus League outing to date, he's not expected to be ready to handle a starter's workload until the Diamondbacks' third game of the season, thus making Ray the most logical candidate to start the opener. Ray has already conceded four home runs in 11 frames this spring, but his issues with the long ball aren't expected to loom quite as large at Chase Field in 2018 with a humidor having been installed at the park over the offseason and expected to dramatically reduce power output.