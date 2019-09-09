Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Fires successful bullpen

Ray (finger) threw a successful bullpen session Monday, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.

Ray threw 28 pitches and incorporated his entire arsenal, noting afterwards that everything went well while adding that the blister on his left middle finger is more like a callus now. Assuming he checks out OK in the coming days, look for the southpaw to take the mound on normal rest Wednesday against the Mets.

