Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Gets just shy of $10 million

Ray agreed to a one-year, $9.43 million deal with the Diamondbacks on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

This is his final year as an arbitration-eligible player before hitting the open market. The 28-year-old lefty has been worth 12.2 fWAR over 790.2 innings across six MLB seasons.

