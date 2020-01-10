Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Gets just shy of $10 million
Ray agreed to a one-year, $9.43 million deal with the Diamondbacks on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
This is his final year as an arbitration-eligible player before hitting the open market. The 28-year-old lefty has been worth 12.2 fWAR over 790.2 innings across six MLB seasons.
