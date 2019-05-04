Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Gets win against Rockies
Ray (2-1) picked up the win against the Rockies on Friday, giving up five runs (one earned) on six hits over 5.2 innings, striking out seven and walking three in a 10-9 victory for the Diamondbacks.
Five runs crossed the plate against the left-hander in this high-scoring contest, but only one was earned thanks to three errors by his defense, so his ERA wound up dipping to 3.79 over 38 innings. He lines up to take on the Rays on the road in his next start on Tuesday.
