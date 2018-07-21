Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Gives up five in no-decision

Ray didn't factor into the decision against the Rockies on Friday, giving up five earned runs on eight hits over 5.1 innings, striking out two and walking one in Arizona's eventual 11-10 defeat.

Ray was touched up by two homers from Nolan Arenado and wound up conceding five earned before exiting the contest after five innings and 93 pitches. It's been an erratic season on the whole for the 26-year-old right-hander coming off his fantastic 2017 campaign, as Ray now has a 5.37 ERA and a 1.51 WHIP in his 11 starts.