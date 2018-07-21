Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Gives up five in no-decision
Ray didn't factor into the decision against the Rockies on Friday, giving up five earned runs on eight hits over 5.1 innings, striking out two and walking one in Arizona's eventual 11-10 defeat.
Ray was touched up by two homers from Nolan Arenado and wound up conceding five earned before exiting the contest after five innings and 93 pitches. It's been an erratic season on the whole for the 26-year-old right-hander coming off his fantastic 2017 campaign, as Ray now has a 5.37 ERA and a 1.51 WHIP in his 11 starts.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Fans eight in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Start moved up, will start in Coors•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Allows three homers against Padres•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Roughed up for six runs•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Dazzles in return from DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Activated and starting Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...