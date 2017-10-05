Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Gives up run in relief in wild-card win

Ray was charged with one run over 2.1 innings in relief Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 11-8 win over the Rockies in the National League wild-card game. He gave up two hits and struck out three in the 34-pitch outing.

The Diamondbacks limited Ray to 1.2 innings in his final start of the regular season Sunday specifically so that he'd be available in relief for the wild-card contest, and manager Torey Lovullo ended up calling upon the lefty out of the bullpen in the top of the fifth after starter Zack Greinke struggled early on. While he wasn't able to keep the Rockies off the board, Ray probably performed well enough in relief for Lovullo to justify turning to him again in that capacity when necessary during the Diamondbacks' postseason run. It's expected that Ray's next playoff appearance will come in a starting role, however, perhaps in Game 3 or 4 of the Diamondbacks' divisional series with the Dodgers, which commences Friday.