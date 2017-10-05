Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Gives up run in relief in wild-card win
Ray was charged with one run over 2.1 innings in relief Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 11-8 win over the Rockies in the National League wild-card game. He gave up two hits and struck out three in the 34-pitch outing.
The Diamondbacks limited Ray to 1.2 innings in his final start of the regular season Sunday specifically so that he'd be available in relief for the wild-card contest, and manager Torey Lovullo ended up calling upon the lefty out of the bullpen in the top of the fifth after starter Zack Greinke struggled early on. While he wasn't able to keep the Rockies off the board, Ray probably performed well enough in relief for Lovullo to justify turning to him again in that capacity when necessary during the Diamondbacks' postseason run. It's expected that Ray's next playoff appearance will come in a starting role, however, perhaps in Game 3 or 4 of the Diamondbacks' divisional series with the Dodgers, which commences Friday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Pulled early in finale•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Slated for shorter outing Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Set for another regular-season start•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Cruises to easy win Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Escapes with no-decision Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Fans 10 in Friday's win•
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...