Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Gives up seven runs to Rockies

Ray (1-0) picked up the victory despite getting lit up for seven runs (six earned) in five innings in what eventually became a 9-8 Diamondbacks victory over the Rockies on Friday.

Ray struggled against a potent Colorado lineup, giving up home runs to Ian Desmond, Gerardo Parra and Charlie Blackmon. He still picked up the win, however, thanks to some great run support from his Arizona teammates. Ray did have eight strikeouts in the game and he's coming off a breakthrough campaign in which he went 15-5 with a 2.89 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP in 162 innings, so this rough outing can probably be chalked up to an early-season hiccup in a difficult matchup.