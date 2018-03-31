Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Gives up six earned to Rockies
Ray (1-0) picked up the victory despite getting lit up for seven runs (six earned) in five innings in what eventually became a 9-8 Diamondbacks victory over the Rockies on Friday.
Ray struggled against a potent Colorado lineup, allowing three home runs by the time it was all said and done to Ian Desmond, Gerardo Parra and Charlie Blackmon. He still picked up the win, however, thanks to some great run support from his Arizona teammates. Ray did have eight strikeouts in the game and he's coming off a breakthrough campaign for the Diamondbacks that saw him go 15-5 with a 2.89 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP in 162.0 innings, so this rough outing can probably be chalked up to an early-season hiccup against a difficult matchup for the time being.
