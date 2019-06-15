Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Handed fourth loss

Ray (5-4) allowed five runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings in Friday's loss to the Nationals.

Ray struggled to get through the third inning when he yielded three runs on three hits, and Washington was able to do more damage in the sixth (two runs). The 27-year-old lefty had pieced together two decent outings prior to Friday night's start, so he'll aim to bounce back in his upcoming appearance, which is scheduled for Thursday against the Rockies.