Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Headed for MRI

Ray (back) will undergo an MRI on Thursday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ray was removed Wednesday's game against the Rockies prior to the third inning with a lower back spasm, and he'll head for more tests to determine whether the issue will force him to miss any additional starts. Manager Torey Lovullo said after the game that he's hopeful the left-hander won't be forced to miss much time. Prior to exiting with a trainer, Ray allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out two in two innings.

