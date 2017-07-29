Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Heads to hospital for further testing
Ray was alert after being removed from Friday's game with a head injury, but was sent to a local hospital for further evaluations.
The good news here is that Ray was conscious and able to speak with trainers following the scary incident, though medical tests should provide a more detailed diagnosis. In a scary incident, the southpaw was struck in the head by a 108 mph line drive off the bat of Luke Voit, prompting his immediate removal from the game. Ray slots in as the scheduled starter for next Thursday's road tilt with the Cubs, but his status will largely depend on his upcoming medical diagnosis.
