Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Hit for five runs in losing effort Sunday

Ray (9-5) took the loss Sunday against the Nationals, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out four across five innings of work.

Most of the damage done to the southpaw came in the first inning, as the Nationals batted around and tagged him for four runs. He settled down after that, eventually throwing 60 of his 101 pitches for strikes and retiring the final eight hitters he faced. Ray's ERA still sits at a strong 3.15 mark despite the lackluster outing, but he'll look to get back on track in his next start Friday in St. Louis.