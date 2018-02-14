Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Humidor announced for Chase Field
Ray's home park in Arizona will install a humidor for this season which could result in a significant drop in home runs, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
After much speculation, it was announced late Tuesday that the humidor will indeed come to Chase Field in 2018. As Piecoro notes, a ball stored in a humidor absorbs water, decreasing its "coefficient of restitution," or bounciness. Physics professor Alan Nathan suggested the humidor should result in 50-to-80 fewer homers hit at Chase Field each year, at the very least. This is welcome news for Ray, who has struggled with the long ball during his time with the Diamondbacks. Expect his price to tick up, but for good reason.
