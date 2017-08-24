Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Impresses in return to action

Ray (10-5) allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out nine across five innings to earn the win against the Mets on Thursday.

Ray, who has been sidelined since July 28 with a concussion, looked sharp in his first game back from the DL, and he probably could have pitched further into the game if the Diamondbacks weren't monitoring his pitch count. Despite missing nearly a month, the All-Star picked up right where he left off before the injury, and he's now sporting an impressive 3.06 ERA and 160:60 K:BB through 123.2 innings this season. He shouldn't be facing any restrictions in his next start Wednesday against the Dodgers, so Ray should be deployed in all formats, even with the difficult matchup.