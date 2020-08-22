Ray (1-3) took the loss to San Francisco on Friday. He allowed four runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out eight over five innings.

Ray was hurt by excessive walks once again and now leads the majors with 25 free passes allowed. The right-hander danced around trouble immediately, loading the bases in each of the first two innings but avoided damage. He was also hurt by the long ball, permitting a pair of two-run home runs, giving him nine allowed in 27 innings. Ray lugs an 8.33 ERA into his next start Wednesday at home against Colorado.