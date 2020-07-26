Ray (0-1) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out seven over 3.2 innings in a loss to the Padres on Saturday.

There was some buzz surrounding Ray given his slimmed-down physique and revamped delivery. Unfortunately, the new delivery and shorter arm action that he showcased in summer camp did not lead to good results in his 2020 debut. In fact, it was more of what we've come to expect from Ray; walks and inefficiency. He needed 97 pitches to record 11 outs. The lefty lines up to face the Dodgers at home next week.