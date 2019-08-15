Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Lands on IL

Ray (back) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Ray exited his start against the Rockies on Wednesday prior to the third inning with a right lower back spasm, and a subsequent MRI determined the injury is serious enough to require at least 10 days on the shelf. Jon Duplantier was summoned from the minors in a corresponding move and is a candidate to replace Ray in the rotation for the time being.

