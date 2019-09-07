Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Leaves with hand issue

Ray left his start Friday against the Reds with an undisclosed injury which appeared to be on his left hand, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Trainers came to check on Ray before he left with one out in the fifth inning. They appeared to be checking on his left hand, presumably for a blister or nail issue. The details of the injury should be available following the game if not sooner. He left too early to record a win but recorded a decent overall slash line, allowing two runs on three hits in 4.1 innings while striking out eight and walking three.