Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Likely bound for DL
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo admitted after Ray departed early in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Nationals with a right oblique strain that the southpaw would likely require a trip to the 10-day disabled list, Ben Standig of MLB.com reports.
Ray immediately asked out of the contest in the second inning after tossing a first-pitch ball to Matt Wieters, noting that the oblique injury prevented him from getting any extension on his pitch. The lefty suggested that he was "a little sore, but not too bad" after the outing, but he'll nonetheless undergo an MRI on Monday as the Diamondbacks look to determine the severity of his setback. Timetables for oblique injuries can often be fickle, but based on Lovullo's comments, it appears safe to conclude that even a minor strain would result in Ray missing at least one turn through the rotation. Triple-A Reno rotation members Braden Shipley, Kris Medlen, Taylor Clarke and Troy Scribner are likely among the top candidates to join the active roster when the Diamondbacks first require a fifth starter Friday against the Astros.
