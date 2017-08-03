Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Likely to miss next start

Ray (concussion) will likely miss his next turn in the rotation, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Ray was placed on the 7-day DL on Saturday, and although his symptoms are decreasing, it appears he won't be ready to return to the team when he is first eligible over the weekend. He flew back to Phoenix to get examined by Dr. Javier Cardenas, so the next step in his rehab should become clearer after his examination. Anthony Banda would likely fill in for him against the Giants on Friday.